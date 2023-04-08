Saturday, April 8, 2023, 12:42 p.m.





Pets are a member of the family, and as such, their relatives want their dog to have the best life possible. To improve the lives of pets, a series of measures have been implemented that affect many families. The Ministry of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda presented several proposals to strengthen the protection of pets and put an end to animal abuse.

Last Thursday, March 16, the law for the protection of the rights and well-being of domestic and wild animals in captivity (hunting, herding, sport or police dogs are excluded) was approved in the Congress of Deputies with the aim of ending animal abuse and neglect. 10 of the 15 amendments introduced in the Senate were ratified and the text was ready for publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and will enter into force within six months.

This law brings together many new features that pet owners should take into account. The dog is the quintessential companion animal throughout the world and the same is true in Spain. Many families have a four-legged member, so it is recommended that they take into account factors for their care. Not only the new measures adopted by the animal welfare law, pet owners must also know how to act in certain cases of urgency.

What to do if your dog chokes



The National Police have warned on their social networks what dog owners should do if their pet chokes. Just like with people, if you follow a few steps you can avoid a greater evil and everything is scared. There are dogs that eat too fast and either because they are very small or because they are too old, they can choke.

The solution is the same as if a person chokes, the Heimlich maneuver. More than one will have heard of it, but not everyone knows how it is executed. For this reason, the National Police has explained on its Twitter profile what steps you should take if your dog is choking. If your dog has choked and is drowning, you should follow these instructions to perform the Heimlich maneuver:

1. With your hand, feel if you can remove the object from the dog’s mouth.

2. Put him head down in a wheelbarrow position.

3. Compress the abdomen with the fist pushing up.

4. A strong pat between your dog’s shoulders can help as well.

These are the steps you should take if your pet has choked.