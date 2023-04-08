Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was hospitalized with a lung infection, is doing well. He spoke about this on April 8 in an interview Sky.tg24 Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

“Berlusconi says he feels good. He is a real lion. Everyone is convinced that he will return soon, ”the TV channel quotes him as saying.

The diplomat added that a big event is planned for May 5 and 6 this year for the Forza Italia (Italy Forward) party, founded by Berlusconi, and it is on these dates that the politician can return to the public.

The former Italian prime minister was hospitalized on April 5 in Milan due to lung problems.

On April 6, Corriere della Sera reported that Berlusconi had been diagnosed with leukemia. At the same time, there were no official statements from relatives, the ruling party or medical workers about his diagnosis.

On the same day, the Italian news agency Ansa reported that Berlusconi had begun chemotherapy. The politician’s two children, daughter Marina and son Luigi, arrived at the hospital but did not speak to reporters waiting outside.

Silvio Berlusconi led the Italian government four times in 1994-1995, 2001-2005, 2005-2006 and 2008-2011. Currently, he is the leader of the Forward Italy! party, which is part of the ruling coalition.