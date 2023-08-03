Thursday, August 3, 2023, 5:49 p.m.



Opening the tap will no longer be cheaper in La Manga than in the rest of the Region. When the San Javier City Council awards the new drinking water supply contract, foreseeably before the end of the year, the residents of La Manga will pay for the water at the same price as those of San Javier, according to the rates approved this Thursday in the municipal plenary with the majority of the PP and the votes against of all the opposition groups. The new ordinance unifies the price of water in the municipality, so that it will put an end to mixed management, which maintains an indirect exploitation model in the continental zone of San Javier, and a direct one, carried out by municipal workers in La Manga with a price 52.3% lower in this coastal area.

The change in rates became the most tense debate of the second plenary session of the legislature, since the PSOE spokesman, Pedro Gorriz, accused the local government of “approving a tax on water.” The Councilor for the Treasury, Héctor Verdú, explained that “there will be no increase in the receipts of San Javier because only the legal formula changes, which becomes a non-tax public patrimonial benefit.” To the 50% discount on the receipt for pensioners, a 20% discount is added for large families and for beneficiaries of the Minimum Vital Income.

From Vox they also criticized the change in rates because “this is not the time and families will not be able to assume it,” argued Isabel María Ferrer. Pleamar’s spokesman, Antonio López Alemán, claimed that the tender for the service “go back to zero because it is flawed.” Pleamar transferred the procedure to the Prosecutor’s Office due to “suspicions of possible conflicts of interest and unfair competition that can vitiate it,” according to the spokesman. For the spokesman for Podemos, Matías Cantabella, the City Council should “remunicipalize the water service.”