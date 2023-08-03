Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge: advances on the sixth episode, 3 August 2023

This evening, Thursday 3 August 2023, at 21.25, the sixth episode of Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge, the new program presented by Alberto Angela, aimed at disseminating science, will be broadcast. The program aims to collect the legacy of the famous “Superquark”, founded by Alberto’s father, Piero Angela. Following the model of his father’s work, Alberto Angela intends to spread science with the same authority, clarity and involvement, enriching the summer prime time of Rai 1. The program will also feature collaborations with the astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and the journalist specialized in geopolitics, Dario Blacksmiths. The participation of these experts will allow to explore topics such as space, the distribution of global resources and the related geopolitical consequences. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

In the sixth and last event, the birth of a humpback whale in the waters of the Pacific will be followed closely. A moment of joy disturbed by a terrible threat: the countless sharks that have targeted the newborn puppy. How do you become astronauts? The program went to Cologne, Germany, where the European Space Agency asked Luca Parmitano, the first Italian astronaut to command the International Space Station.

Professor Alessandro Barbero will then recount the rite of holidays in Europe starting from a famous painting by Seurat and the memorable battle of Lepanto. It seems obvious because we see them in the sky every day, but have we ever wondered how planes fly? An answer will be given by the chemist Ruggero Rollini and the physicist Giuliana Galati.

There is a new weapon in support of the fight against tumours, and the program has discovered what it is at the National Center of Oncological Hadrontherapy: it is proton therapy, an advanced form of radiotherapy which throws beams of protons on cancerous cells.

Until recently it was impossible to hypothesize that our DNA could be traced in the air, instead together with the ecosystem biologist Elizabeth Care, of the University of York, in Toronto, “Noos – The adventure of knowledge” has set out on the trail of a family of ducks and discovered that it is possible to filter the animals’ DNA from the air.

In the last appointment with the enigmas of science, Carlo Lucarelli tells the story of the two men who invented the science of profiling, the study of the criminal mind. But they hadn’t reckoned with Eddie Kemper, a serial killer who has no desire to become the object of their study.

Pornography has always existed, just look at the wall paintings in Pompeii. Today, a click on the keyboard of our phone is enough to access countless hard content, and everyone does it, adults, men, women and even minors. Professor Emmanuele Jannini will talk about this phenomenon, of which little is said.

A photo of Earth in the cosmic darkness, taken by the Voyager spacecraft’s camera beyond the orbit of Neptune. Astrophysicist Edwige Pezzulli met the author of the shot, and together they will make viewers understand how small the planet we live on is.

At the Campi Flegrei archaeological park, a thief took off the head of a beautiful statue of Hermes, the messenger of the gods. The program will find it together with the Special Unit of the Carabinieri for the protection of cultural heritage and the experts of the National Archaeological Museum of Naples.

Evolution is not just a ladder of progress with the next species replacing the previous one, but a beautiful tree full of branches. The philosopher Telmo Pievani will tell it. With Elisabetta Bernardi, nutritionist from the University of Bari, Alberto Angela will address a topic on which we are all a little wary: the genetic transformation of what we eat.

The astrophysicist Luca Perri, also in this episode will tell the scientific errors committed by the screenwriters of Star Wars. We will also discuss the importance of the energy transition and the brain of the Sapiens who lived 160,000 years ago. Finally, how did the letters of our alphabet come about? The voice of Paola Cortellesi will narrate the story of the letter R. Followed by “Noos – Viaggi nella natura”, a series of documentaries by the BBC where the theme is the game of seduction, i.e. the infinite strategies to achieve the main objective in nature: the transmission of life. Finding the right partner isn’t easy for anyone but it’s even more so for the animals who will discover each other in this episode.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.20 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will be possible to follow Alberto Angela in live streaming or deferred via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.