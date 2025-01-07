A new season of ‘The island of temptations‘(Telecinco) has already started. Specifically, it was last night, Three Kings’ Day, when the program hosted by Sandra Barneda returned to television with new couples and new tempters who will delight the public with their love affairs in the Dominican Republic. And, of course, we didn’t have to wait long to see that the edition is going to deliver a lot, especially after seeing how the space had to activate a double protocol of abandonment and how in its first broadcast, one of the contestants already left a phrase for television history that was circulating all night on social networks.

‘The island of temptations‘It’s here and even though Sandra Barneda is terrified this Monday, the presenter was shocked when she saw what was happening with two of the participantsAnita and Alba, who could not stand their respective partners being the target of the temptresses.

«He doesn’t even look at me. “I’m going to leave,” Anita warned when she saw how her partner, Montoya, acted with the single women. «I’m freaking out man. “I don’t know what the hell is happening to them… I want to get out of here!” the participant cried to Sandra Barneda like a good mistress of ceremonies’The island of temptations I was trying to calm down.

But, then, Alba, who was already ‘heated’ from seeing some images of her boyfriend, exploded again when she saw that he was giving a date to a former friend of hers, Aída. “You have to see that you can’t give me orders or disrespect me the way you did,” her boyfriend snapped at her point-blank, which provoked Alba’s anger and she ran away. «I’m going to go! You disrespected me again! “Please, I want to leave, please!” exclaimed the young woman before the cameras. ‘The island of temptations‘, which left in question its continuity on the Telecinco program.

But, Alba not only starred in this request for abandonment, but also left for the history of ‘The island of temptations a new one viral phrasewhen viewing the images of her boyfriend with one of the temptresses on his shoulders in the pool. “But what the hell are you doing,” Alba said indignantly. “Very well, all the vagina in the neck, fucking mother, vagina in the neck,” said the young woman who shortly after ‘refined’ her expression when she faced her boyfriend. «You’re a fucking slut. What the hell are you doing putting a guy on your shoulders? But, ‘you see a pussy on the back of your neck as normal!’ Alba snapped, unleashing madness among the audience of the Mediaset channel who kept commenting on the phrase “vagina on the neck” in X.