The warm decline

As we enter the first quarter of the 21st century, the list of tribulations, surprises and mistakes is long. Almost nothing was inevitable, but often what happened was difficult to foresee or prevent. But in the section of what is as avoidable as it is absurd and unequivocally harmful, Brexit stands out. It is true that above all it has been destructive from an economic, social and cultural point of view for the United Kingdom, but the loss of British relevance and wealth affects all of Europe.

Keir Starmer defined the situation in his country well a few days ago when speaking about “warm bath of controlled decline” which politicians and officials seem to be comfortable with, and which does not only come from Brexit. It is a description that can well be applied to Europe, which despite some exceptions has lagged behind in wage growth, production and innovation compared to the United States and other comparable large spaces.