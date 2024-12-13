British public broadcasting BBC complained to Apple after a new iPhone feature, handled by artificial intelligence (IA), generate a false headline about Luigi Mangionethe alleged murderer of UnitedHealthcare health insurance company CEO Brian Thompson in New York.

As the BBC explained this Friday, the tool Apple Intelligencewhich uses AI to summarize and group notifications on mobile devices, falsely made it appear that the British network had published an article claiming that Mangione had committed suicide.

“Luigi Mangione shoots himself” began the summary generated by Apple’s AI, along with other news about the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad and an update on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to a published screenshot by BBC.

“BBC News is the most credible media outlet in the world. It is essential for us that our audiences can trust any information published on our behalf and that includes notifications,” said a spokesperson for the corporation. Likewise, the BBC stated that they had contacted Apple “to raise this concern and solve the problem“; while the technology company declined to comment.

This error seems not be the only task for the new Apple tool, since on November 21, the journalist from ProPublica Ken Schwencke uploaded a screenshot on BlueSky with a notification of The New York Times which claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been arrested.

Apple Intelligence is available in the UK since the beginning of this week on iPhone phones with iOS system version 18.1 or later, as well as on some iPads or Macs.