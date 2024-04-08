













Pokémon Championships Europe: Brazil surprises again in Pokémon TCG









From April 5 to 7, the Pokémon Championships Europe 2024 were held where we saw how several trainers were making the effort to get the most points to go to the World Cup that will take place in Honolulu, Hawaii, and also to be crowned champions. region of.

Among the highlights of Pokémon Championships Europe 2024 we had the Brazilian Gabriel Fernandez take first place in the Pokémon TCG senior category defeating Benny Billinger of Canada.

Let's not lose sight of the fact that on this occasion, there were many players from the American continent doing their part to come in first place and win the regional championship, a detail that helps a lot to get closer to qualifying for the world championship.

Here we present all the winners of the different disciplines:

Collectible Card Game Junior Category:

1st place: Yohann Cote [CA]

2nd place: Peter Shapkin [UK]

Trading Card Game Senior Category:

1st place: Gabriel Fernadez [BR]

2nd place: Benny Billinger [CA]

Collectible Card Game Master Category:

1st place: Tord Reklev [NO]

2nd place: Isaiah Bradner [US]

Junior video game category:

1st place: Kevin Han [US]

2nd place: Ismael Hoggui [FR]

Senior Video Game Category:

1st place: Benjamin Polster [US]

2nd place: Teddy French [UK]

Video game master category:

1st place: Nils Dunlop [SE]

2nd place: Tim Edwards [US]

Pokémon GO:

1st place: Maxwell “MEweedle” Ember [CH]

2nd place: Alexander “Doonebug97” Doone [US]

Pokémon UNITE:

1st place: FUSION [LA-S]

Erick Jean “Zynuz” Bartolo Cotrina

Axel Xavier “Khea” Rivas Pérez

Jose “Anemo” Arias

Jeremy Wilman “Tempo” Rivas Nunura

Jesús “Draken” Vásquez Antaccasa

2nd place: Ks [JP]

Fujishiro “cocoatta” Arata

Tejima “iamTomato” Genki

Yamakawa “Rom” Naoki

Kaneko “Vitoppo” Yuma

Miyata “Noda wajiro” Daiki

Source: Pokémon

Pokémon Championships Europe has already taken place, what regional championships are next?

The Pokémon Championships Europe 2024 have ended, however, that does not mean that there will not be more competitions to score points to qualify for the Pokémon World Cup.

From April 12 to 14 there is an event at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando that will distribute points in TCG, video games and GO.

From April 20 to 21 at the PRO MAGNO Events Center in Sao Paulo, Brazil, points will be distributed in TCG, video games and GO.

From May 3 to 5 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indiana, United States, points will also be distributed for TCG, video game and GO.

On May 18 and 19 at Espacio Riesco in Santiago, Chile, points will be distributed for TCG, video games and GO.

From May 24 to 26, points for TCG, video games and GO will be distributed from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

If you are on the American continent, you have several options to try to get points and attend the Pokémon World Cup that will take place in Honolulu, Hawaii from August 16 to 18, 2024.

