Amani is left with only a few foodstuffs that she had saved for the month of Ramadan, and she does not know what fate she will face after the depletion of these supplies, as she does not have any money at the present time, and she has nothing that can help her in feeding her children who are still at a young age and engaged. In the study.

Amani reflects the reality of thousands of Sudanese women who work in selling tea in the various markets in the capital, Khartoum. Their work stopped suddenly due to the military conflict in the country, and with the continuation of armed confrontations between the army and the Rapid Support Forces for the tenth day in a row, a harsh fate awaits this broad social group.

The number of tea sellers exceeds 100,000

The head of the Union of Tea Sellers in Khartoum State, Awadiya Koko, told Sky News Arabia that more than 100,000 women work in these professions in Khartoum, according to a recent tally conducted during the past few months, and they are facing a real tragedy these days after their work stopped due to the clashes. military”.

She adds, “Tea sellers are considered the category most affected by this war because they depend on earning their livelihood day by day, as they do not have any savings, especially since most of them were in a period of forced cessation of work due to the month of Ramadan, and they were preparing to resume work after the end of the Eid holiday, but the bloody events erupted that prevented it.”

Curse of war

The curse of war haunts these women, most of the workers in the profession of selling tea, they migrated to Khartoum from the Sudanese states that witnessed armed conflict during the past 4 decades after they lost their support from men as a result of the battles, and some of them were forced to flee again to the regions where they came in search of security, but they will face It was hard to live again, according to Awadiya.

Nafiya, a tea seller in Khartoum, told Sky News Arabia: “We could not bear the flames of the military confrontations. Our children were screaming and not sleeping all night, so we fled to Gezira state. We are currently staying with a Sudanese family who has honored us, but there is distress at the moment, because Everyone suffers from the economy and the conditions of citizens are similar. We want this war to stop so that we can return to our homes and resume our work.”

Nafisa does not have any money at the present time, as she now lives at the mercy of the food provided to them by the families who sheltered them in the Gezira state in central Sudan, and she adds, “I stopped working throughout the Ramadan period, and I ran out of everything I had. We want to return to work as soon as possible.” We continue the journey of halal earning.

They provide for orphans

She points out Awadiya Coco pointed out that about 70% of the women working in the field of selling tea in Khartoum state support orphans after they lost their husbands as a result of armed conflict or ordinary death. The Sudanese are living in similar conditions at this critical and delicate stage.”

She says, “I fled with other women to the Hantoub area in the state of Gezira, and we are currently settling in a house. We are 40 women with 30 children. The townspeople did not fail with us, but we live in a very harsh situation, as there is a great shortage of food. We need urgent help, as the children cannot bear everything.” this fuss.”

In addition to the desire for financial gain, the nostalgia for the sidewalks and streets of Khartoum afflicts many tea sellers, who began to wonder about the possibility of returning to work as it was in the era before the military confrontations.

Amani Hassan told Sky News Arabia: “I miss my workplace in central Khartoum and my customers, whose quality of tea and coffee is only complete after sitting next to me and listening to my stories and jokes that we tell them every morning.”

Amani is afraid that the flames of war raging in the capital, Khartoum, have ravaged her place of work and left her with nothing but beautiful memories of her struggle with halal earnings. However, she still clings to the hope that the situation will calm down and she will return to repair what was destroyed by the conflict and continue her honorable work to support her children.