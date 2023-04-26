Minister Nagy said that Hungary will maintain a ban on grain imports from Ukraine

Hungary decided to leave the ban on the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture of Hungary Istvan Nagy, reports TASS.

As Nagy noted, at the meeting of the EU Council on Agriculture, no decision was made to prevent the crisis of the domestic market, which was caused by the supply of Ukrainian grain to European countries. At the same time, he added that negotiations in the EU on this issue are “going well.” “The European Union is looking for a solution that will allow us to maintain the introduced measures,” he added.

Earlier in April, it was reported that the European Commission was ready to impose a ban on grain imports from Ukraine due to its excess in some EU countries. It is specified that the EC will need the consent of Kyiv to these measures in order to avoid a possible appeal of the decision to the World Trade Organization.