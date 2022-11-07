The newspaper quoted US officials And allies say Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s top national security aide, has held secret talks in recent months with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, the Russian Security Council’s secretary, and Yury Ushakov, a Russian aide to the Russian president, which were not disclosed..

The White House declined to comment on the report.

The reported talks took place as the West accused Moscow of intensifying nuclear rhetoric, the latest of which was repeatedly accusing Kyiv of plotting to use a radioactive “dirty bomb”, without providing evidence..

Sullivan traveled to Kyiv on Friday and pledged Washington’s “steadfast and strong” support for Ukraine.

