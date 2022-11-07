Health | In his darkest times, Tapio Ojala wondered if he was sicker than the customer who came because of the pain – One insight taught him to live with pain

OMT physiotherapist Tapio Ojala is one of the million Finns living with chronic pain. He knows how to emerge victorious in the battle against pain: by stopping fighting.

On paper the scribbled term had to be met a few times, it was so crooked: spondylolysis et spondylolisthesis L5.

As a teenager Tapio Ojalan the back had become capricious. It got sore during soccer practice, and after the berry and mushroom trips, the young man had to stoop for a while before he got his back straight.