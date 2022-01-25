The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is one of the best horror games for VR released in 2020.

Now a sequel has been confirmed by the official Twitter account to celebrate the second anniversary of the original title.

Announced with a very short video teaser, the tweet confirms that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution “is coming“.

Given the “Chapter 2” designation, some people had questions about whether it was a sequel or just a DLC from the original game. The answers confirm that this is “a completely new game“. Also, Chapter 2”will serve as a continuation of the original game’s storyline“.

We don’t know much else about the game at the moment: the platforms and launch date have not been shared.

However, Oculus’s Twitter account also revealed the game on its feed, so expect to see it at least on the Quest headset. The original Saints & Sinners is available on Rift, Quest, PlayStation VR and PC via Steam.

