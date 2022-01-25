New searches for harassment in Piazza Duomo in Milan on New Year’s Eve. The State Police, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the ordinary Court of Milan, as part of the ongoing investigative activity aimed at identifying those responsible for sexual violence, robbery and injury, is carrying out a further five home and personal searches in Turin .

In particular, the judicial police activities are aimed at young adults, 3 Italian citizens of Moroccan origin and 2 Moroccan citizens with residence permits, aged between 19 and 24 years. Electronic devices and clothing corresponding to those worn on the night of January 1, 2022 were seized at the homes of the searches, three of which under investigation for the facts for which they are proceeding.

The searches of the agents of the Milan mobile squad also saw the involvement of the policemen of the State Police section of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Milan, the mobile squad of the Turin Police Headquarters and the Lombardy and Piedmont Crime Prevention Departments. At present, the investigations have focused on five episodes that occurred on New Year’s Eve and which see eleven girls as offended parties.