The second deputy mayor and councilor for Parks and Gardens of the Valencia City Council, Juanma Badenas, from Vox, has taken advantage of the death this Wednesday of a homeless man, allegedly at the hands of a man, a native of Mali, to attack illegal settlements under the city's bridges, and the arrival of immigrants to Valencia “sent by Pedro Sánchez.” The opposition has unanimously condemned his words.

On the social network murderer, arrested after surrendering and confessing to the police. According to the Vox spokesperson in the City Council, this “makes it more necessary than ever to reinforce security by and for Valencians in the old channel with more police and more surveillance.”

The Vox councilor immediately proposed “preventing illegal settlements under the bridges” of the capital and recalled that there are already two ponds in the pipeline to prevent them precisely, in addition to supporting the “total rejection of the arrival of immigrants from the Canary Islands.” to Valencia sent by Pedro Sánchez.”

“This morning I spoke with José Vicente Herrera, chief commissioner of the Local Police, about the events and we will continue working together,” concluded the second deputy mayor.

The two opposition groups have condemned the statements of the Vox spokesperson. “Mr. Badenas is demonstrating nauseating racism. The person with the fewest papers in Valencia is himself because he has completely lost them,” said Compromís spokesperson in the city, Papi Robles. “What they should do to fight poverty and cases of crime is to invest the 2.5 million that they will spend on the construction of two ponds in more police and social services,” added the Valencian councilor.

In the socialist group, councilor Borja Sanjuán has stated that if the mayor María José Catalá “has a minimum of ethics left, she should immediately dismiss Juanma Badenas”, after the statements in which the number two has once again linked immigration with crime and has stated that more ponds are going to be installed anti-poor in the old river bed.

“Unfortunately, whenever a misfortune happens, the extreme right usually shows that it is not only opportunistic, but that it is also xenophobic and racist,” Sanjuán denounced. “The Catalan government persecutes the homeless, the most disadvantaged people and is trying to link migration and poverty with crime,” he noted.

Even the mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, has disconnected, in statements to the media, any new project planned in the old Turia channel, such as the construction of two ponds, with the settlements of homeless people. This reality “occurs on the bridges and in other places in the city,” said the councilor after specifying that she works on comprehensive care for her from Social Services. “Many cases of homeless people manifest mental health problems, addictive behaviors…, and it is a problem that we have to solve with comprehensive care and not specific measures,” she concluded.

The Valencia City Council, governed by the PP and Vox, announced in mid-January that it will build new ponds under some bridges in the Jardín del Túria “to avoid illegal settlements” and illuminate those spaces of the old riverbed, where homeless people usually spend the night. home and immigrants. He also announced that he will reinforce surveillance with a greater presence of Local Police agents and the installation of new cameras in order to “increase security” in this part of the city.