The advised price indicated by Amazon is €289.99.
Ufo Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves Collector Edition, what it contains
Ufo Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves Collector Edition includes:
- Collector's box
- Complete game
- Exclusive Steelbook
- Three pins
- 4 Lithographs
- Lenticular poster
- Paper poster (30x42cm)
- Additional missions and additional skins
- Keychain
- Exclusive golden ticket
- Exclusive artbook
- Exclusive 25cm statue
