The 2024 final exam season is approaching. During this period, many students face the challenge of memorizing large volumes of information in a short time. That’s when memory and concentration become decisive allies for academic success.

However, This process can be highly affected by stress and task overloadamong other things, that characterize the exam season. In addition to study and practice, there are other factors that can help optimize these cognitive skills, such as proper nutrition and consumption of certain nutrients.

In depth

Among them, It is worth noting the vitaminswhich can mark a significant difference in cognitive performance. In particular, it has been indicated that the vitamins of the complex b They play an important role in improving overall memory and concentration, helping students perform better in their exams.

“The best vitamin that covers many aspects related to brain health is vitamin B. There are several and each one has an important function for the brain“, the doctor has pointed out forcefully. Uma Naidooexpert of the Harvard University.

More details

The different variants of this vitamin offer benefits that, when combined, enhance the brain’s ability to retain information and process it efficiently. Yes, although this information has generated some debate on social networks.

For example, Vitamin B1 is vital for the transmission of nerve signalswhile B12 is crucial in the synthesis of neurotransmitterschemical substances that allow communication between neurons.

In the opinion of the specialist, Foods that provide vitamin B are lentils, chickpeas, walnuts, vegetables such as spinach, broccoli or lettuce., fruits such as melon or strawberries, fish such as tuna or salmon, and white meats such as chicken or turkey.