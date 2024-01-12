Winter full of loveThe rumor mill was running at full speed: Saul and Amy-Rose, who met each other Winter full of love found, would be engaged and there would even be a little one on the way. But none of that is true, let the couple in on Friday evening RTL Boulevard know.
Maxime Segers
Latest update:
12-01-24, 20:21
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#AmyRose #debunks #rumors #engagement #pregnancy #39Shocked #reactions39
Leave a Reply