The Domenica de Ramos, which floods the city with a flurry of green robes in honor of the Christ of Hope, today has its epicenter in the parish of San Pedro, where this morning thousands of Murcians will visit the exposed steps that will make up another of the parades essential to understand Holy Week.

La Esperanza begins her procession with many complicated maneuvers through the narrow door of the temple and the entrance steps. This year, in addition, three of those thrones will debut new wooden poles.

The first step is called 'Let the children come to me', the work of Francisco Liza (2009), and presents Jesus surrounded by children. It is followed by 'Repentance and Forgiveness of Mary Magdalene', by Francisco Liza (1983) and Antonio Labaña (1987).

It is a sculptural group composed of three images, that of Jesus, Judas Iscariot and Mary Magdalene. The carvings are arranged around a well-dressed table.

The brotherhoods' tunics are made of emerald green velvet and the brotherhoods of San Juan and the Virgen de los Dolores wear golden or white hoods.

The third of the thrones, known as 'La Burrica', represents the 'Entry of Jesus into Jerusalem' on the back of a colt. It is the work of Hernández Navarro (1987). It is followed by 'San Pedro', called the 'La Negación' or 'Rooster' pass. It is the work of Salzillo.

A Nazarene Jesus, a work by Santiago Baglietto, parades in fifth place, followed by the passage of 'Saint John the Evangelist', by Antonio Labaña. Our Lady of Sorrows and the Holy Christ of Hope, both works by Salzillo, close the procession.

Pontifical, Royal and Venerable Brotherhood of the Most Holy Christ of Hope, Most Holy Mary of Sorrows and Holy Heaven for the Salvation of Souls Robes color: green

Itinerary



18.00 – Church of San Pedro, San Pedro, Jara Carrillo, Martínez Tornel (emergency passage), Tomás Maestre, Sol, Frenería.

19.00 – Cardenal Belluga, Nicolás Salzillo, Hernández Amores, Trapería, Santo Domingo (emergency step), Santa Ana, Alfonso , San Bartolomé, Sociedad, Puxmarina, Madre de Dios, Gran Vía Escultor Salzillo (emergency step), Madre de Dios, Pascual, Jara Carrillo, San Pedro.

22.10 – St. Peter's Church.

Steps



1. LET THE CHILDREN COME TO ME

Francisco Liza Alarcón. 2009. 36 shelves.

2. REPENTANCE AND FORGIVENESS OF SAINT MARY MAGDALENE

Francisco Liza Alarcón and Antonio Castaño Liza. 1983-2014. 38 shelves.

3.ENTRY OF JESUS ​​INTO JERUSALEM

José Hernández Navarro. 1984-1987. 36 shelves.

4. REPENTANT SAINT PETER

Francisco Salzillo y Alcaraz. 1780. 36 shelves.

5. OUR FATHER JESUS ​​NAZARENE OF PENITENCE

Santiago Baglietto and Gierra. 1817. 34 shelves.

6. SAINT JOHN THE EVANGELIST

Antonio Castaño Liza. 2017. 36 shelves.

7. MOST HOLY MARY OF SORROWS

Francisco Salzillo y Alcaraz – Around 1756. 34 shelves.

8. HOLY CHRIST OF HOPE

Francisco Salzillo y Alcaraz. 1755. 34 shelves.