A year ago, Carlos Alcaraz still had to overcome the previous one to dispute the final table of Roland Garros. He was a kid who aimed high, he was talked about very well on the circuit and he was already beginning to show his talent. But he was still unknown to the general public, he moved beyond the spotlight. Everything has changed since then. The Murcian is a media phenomenon that has revolutionized tennis and is all the rage in Paris.

Each day offers a new test of the social pull of Alcaraz. This Saturday, the Parisian Grand Slam released a photo on its social networks that soon went viral: in the snapshot, the Murcian appears engulfed by a tide of fans who overwhelm him asking for photos and autographs. An idol of the masses, one of the most sought after tennis players in the Bois de Boulogne. “Where’s Wally?”, Raised the account, referring to the series of books where the famous character had to be found.

Carlos Alcaraz devastates in Paris and has not yet debuted. This Sunday is the big day that the attraction that arouses in training is transferred to the competition. And Roland Garros has shown him preferential treatment. The Murcian will close the first day on the Philippe-Chatrier, the central court. A propitious afternoon to continue shining: his rival, the Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero, is a much inferior player.

The youngster from El Palmar will be the first big favorite to show his cards. Last year he already made history by being the youngest player to win a match in the final draw of Roland Garros since Novak Djokovic in 2005. In this edition, on the other hand, he already competes with the Serb’s present.