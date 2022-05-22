By Tim Reedijk



Glory has steadily honed a fine image in recent years, as a showcase for the ever-growing sport of kickboxing. But 2022 is still a disaster year, with the riots at Glory 80 in Hasselt, Belgium, the dismissal of kickboxer Arkadiusz Wrzosek, a canceled Glory Rivals event, quarrels with own athletes and inactivity of superstar Rico Verhoeven, who is still recovering from an eye injury. an attraction for that positive image.