The ‘Viña Elena’ winery complex in Jumilla has been recognized with the Regional Architecture Award within the XXII edition of these awards, convened biennially by the Autonomous Community, the Official College of Architects of the Region of Murcia, the Cajamurcia Foundation and Caixabank.

The architects Beatriz Lorente, Carmen Santa-Cruz, Javier Esquiva, Juan Antonio Carlos Santa-Cruz and Juan Antonio Santa-Cruz, from the studio Santa Cruz Architectssign the rehabilitation work of an old manor house converted into a gastronomic space and family winery.

The general director of Territory and Architecture, Jaime Pérez Zulueta, and the dean of the College of Architects, María José Peñalver, accompanied by the general director of the Cajamurcia Foundation, Pascual Martínez, and the directors of Institutional Banking and the Caixabank Center for Institutions Región de Murcia, Federico Ros and Antonio Francisco García, respectively, announced today the jury’s decision after evaluating the 81 admitted works.

Exterior of Viña Elena Winery.



SANTACRUZARQUITECTOS







The special mention for Young Architecture has been awarded to the work ‘Búnker’ in Cartagena, by the architects Elvira Carrión and José María Mateo from ‘MEII Estudio’

The jury highlighted that the highest award is committed to the rehabilitation, regeneration and renovation of existing buildings, preserving and promoting heritage, environmental and ethnographic values ​​compared to other renovation alternatives, without forgetting their origins and memory.

Pérez Zulueta praised “the high level that architecture reaches in the Region of Murcia, to the point of merging the traditional with the most avant-garde, without losing an iota of functionality or landscape integration.”

Along with the regional award, the picturesque Casa MYM, located in the Murcia orchard, by the architects Juan José Pastor, Catherine Genet and Manuela González, recognized with the New Building award, also stands out. Within this category, the works ‘Climate House’, in Molina de Segura, by the architects Andrés Jaque and Miguel Mesa del Castillo, as well as ‘La Casa de Pescadores’, located in Mazarrón under the stamp of the architect, also obtain mention. Pepa Diaz.

The Rehabilitation and Restoration prize went to the work carried out by the professionals Pablo Carbonell and Juan Miguel Galera, with the restoration of the Snow Wells number 11 and 13 of Sierra Espuña, promoted by the regional government.

For its part, the waterwheel and the medieval aqueduct of Alcantarilla, with the corresponding adaptation of its environment (first phase), has obtained recognition under the category Public space and landscape architecture, with the architect José Montoro as the author of the restoration.

In the category of Interior Architecture and ephemeral actions, the museographic project of the new mining museum of La Unión, by the architect Ángel Luis Rocamora, stands out and, together with him, the mention received in this section for the reform carried out in a house in Mazarrón by Part of Alberto Gil and María José Guillén.



Architecture series in the summer pages of LA VERDAD.







Recognition of THE TRUTH



The prize for Innovation and dissemination ex aequo went to the architecture section of the summer supplement of LA VERDAD Multimedia, and to the cycle of architecture, cinema and comics ‘Cinemarq 2’, by the author Helia De San Nicolás. Also noteworthy are the two mentions awarded by the jury to the exhibition and book ‘La colonización de las dunas. Bonet Castellana in La Manga del Mar Menor’, by Ricardo Carcelén, Edith Aroca and José María López; and the regional Onda program ‘Plaza Pública’ with its section on ‘Naturalist Architecture’, under the direction of Alberto Soler.

The special mention for Young Architecture has been awarded to the work ‘Búnker’ in Cartagena, by the architects Elvira Carrión and José María Mateo of ‘MEII Estudio’.

Career of three outstanding architects



For the first time, three women architects have been unanimously recognized for their meritorious personal and professional careers. The jury highlighted that Marisa Gil, Rufina Campuzano and Esther Monasterio have contributed significantly to architecture, despite the obstacles they have faced, achieving recognition and visibility and promoting equality in the profession.

In the case of Marisa Gil, she began her professional career collaborating with great architects of the time to later form her own studio, carrying out numerous works. She received the ‘Cultura y Mujer’ award in 2008, for her example of work-life balance, and she worked as a businesswoman in the Juan Gil family wineries.

Rufina Campuzano, for her part, has accumulated more than thirty years of career, carrying out her greatest professional work in the Ministry of Education and her work at the head of the Artistic Heritage Service. Her goal has always been to improve the lives of users through architecture.

Esther Monasterio’s work as an architect resides, mainly, in the Institute of Social Services of the Region of Murcia (ISSORM) and in her work as president of the group of urban planners. In the 90s she wrote her thesis on the Mar Menor spas and her dedication to the group of urban planner architects led them to be pioneers in proposing military buildings for use by the university.