The images of the plane crash that has caused at least 122 deaths in South Korea are shocking. In them you can see how the plane where they were traveling explodes after a failed landing.

In the images, broadcast by South Korean television, the Jeju Air airline plane can be seen slides down the airport runway from Muan, without the landing gear deployed.

The aircraft skids uncontrollably down the runway until it collides with a wall, at which point it explodes into a ball of fireas captured by the cameras at the airport.

On the aircraft, a Boeing 737 that had departed from Samut Prakan, in Thailand, to Muan, a city located in the south of South Korea, There were 181 people traveling, of which 175 were passengers.

Jeju Air is the main airline low cost from South Korea and this January it celebrates 20 years of activity. Make trips between South Korea and surrounding countries, such as China, Japan, Russia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam or Mongolia, among other destinations.

This Sunday’s accident is the most serious fatal plane accident in the last 22 years in South Korea and the deadliest plane crash of the entire year 2024 in the world.