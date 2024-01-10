The Neapolitan actor Adam Jendoubi, known for starring in the film “La paranza dei bambini” and in some videos of the rapper Liberato, died at the age of 23.

The artist passed away today, Wednesday 10 January 2024, after nine days in a coma following a cardiac arrest that struck him on the street on New Year's Day.

The toxicological tests he underwent gave negative results. The young man's family gave consent to organ donation.

Raised in the Neapolitan neighborhood of Forcella, Jendoubi was of Tunisian origins. “My blood, you have finished suffering, you have proven that you are a lion until the end, a real man with values ​​and principles, choosing already at the age of 18 that on the day of your death you wanted to donate your organs and so you did,” he wrote. on Instagram Habib, his brother. “Today it totally changes my life because you, my brother, will no longer be next to me but I know that you will look down on me, always protecting me”.

Even the writer Roberto Saviano, author of the novel on which the film “La paranza dei bambini” was based, wanted to remember the young actor who passed away. “I felt the heartbeat when they warned me that Adam was serious after feeling ill on New Year's Eve,” writes Saviano on X. “At first it seemed that Adam had had an accident with his scooter but the hospital later confirmed: serious cardiac arrest. Adam Jendoubi passed away at the age of 23.”

“Dying at the age of onset of life generates desperation: everything is wrong, everything makes no sense, it is impossible to find consolation. I had met him in Naples years ago, still a teenager, the video for Liberato's song had just been released where he played the protagonist role and he was experiencing the first curiosity of people who recognized him in the street”, recalls Saviano.

"Expressive, dynamic, intense, it's not easy in a video without a single word spoken, to allow your profile to emerge so clearly. Sentimental and at times Gascon, the director wanted him to be characterized in this way and Adam was like this in everyday life".

“Expressive, dynamic, intense, it's not easy in a video without a single word spoken, to allow your profile to emerge so clearly. Sentimental and at times Gascon, the director wanted him to be characterized in this way and Adam was like this in everyday life”.

“Adam had the face of the new Naples: half Polish, half Tunisian and completely Neapolitan,” continues the writer. “'This is why you are so beautiful – I told him – you add multiple cultures and it is always like this, beauty comes from what mixes, intertwines, confuses because it arranges life in new and unexpected forms'. He looked at me perplexed and decided to respond with a smile to all that blather that he didn't understand where it was going, I continued undaunted: 'Do you have three cultures within you and how many languages ​​do you speak?'. 'I speak Forcellano' he replied and we ended up in a roar of laughter”.

“We chose Adam – concludes Saviano – for the role of Aucelluzzo in the film The children's boat, being an actor was his true aspiration. And now? And now there is no other possible act than to remember, the videos, the film, the photos and the memory of those who grew up with him in Forcella will remain as traces of his life. What will remain is the story of a boy who is the son of two migrants, of two distant cultures and who Naples has been able to bring together, as this city always does, which brings everything together, giving universal citizenship to anyone who passes through it and lives there. And his organs will remain and will continue to breathe in other lives. Goodbye Adam, goodbye boy.”

