The girl who was allegedly raped by Dani Alves almost a year ago in a Barcelona nightclub demands 12 years in prison for the former soccer player. The victim requests the maximum penalty for rape with penetration in the accusation document presented to the judge investigating the case.

Days ago, the Prosecutor’s Office, in its indictment, requested 9 years in prison for the former Barça, Seville and Brazil winger. As soon as the judge has the request from the Brazilian’s defense, she will be able to set the trial date, which could be next February. Both the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution demand 150,000 euros in compensation for the alleged violation, which the accused has already stated.

Initially, the victim waived compensation. The magistrate then informed her that she had the right to revoke that decision during the judicial process. She did it weeks ago. She argued that at first she was not aware of the consequences that she would have to face and that they are being more important than she thought. She is on sick leave, undergoing psychological treatment with “anxious-depressive symptoms.”

Days ago it was speculated that the defense of the victim and Alves could reach an agreement. But the girl’s lawyer, who admitted the contacts, denied it, arguing that the “injuries are irreparable.” The agreement, in any case, could be negotiated until the day of the trial.

Description of the facts



In her indictment, the victim’s lawyer makes a description of the facts similar to that of the Prosecutor’s Office. The accused had gone to the entertainment venue with a friend, after playing in the World Cup. It was December 30 of last year. He was on vacation in Barcelona, ​​while playing for Pumas de México. The former soccer player danced with the victim. Later, he put her in the bathroom, closing the door to prevent the girl from getting out. The young woman asked him to let her out. He raped and assaulted her, throwing her to the ground and slapping her face. He first tried to get him to perform fellatio on her and, when the victim refused, he put her on her back on her toilet and penetrated her violently until he ejaculated inside her.

The former player has changed his version of what happened several times. He went from claiming that he didn’t know the girl at all to admitting that he saw her in the bathroom in the nightclub’s booths, then claiming that he had performed fellatio on her and finally admitting that they had had sexual relations in the bathroom, yes. , said that in a consensual manner on the part of the young woman. He alleged that he had changed his mind because he did not want his wife to find out about him. His lawyer is expected to request acquittal for the accused, stating that they had consensual sexual relations.

Alves has been in preventive detention since January 20. Justice has rejected all requests from his lawyers for his release. The judges have always alleged flight risk due to his economic capacity and the possibility of settling in Brazil and avoiding trial.