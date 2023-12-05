The attorney general of Peru, Patricia Benavides, assured this Tuesday that she is the victim of “a slanderous accusation” in the investigation opened by allegedly leading a criminal network dedicated to influence peddling in the Public Ministry.

Benavides appeared this Tuesday before the Oversight Commission of the Peruvian Congress to be questioned about the investigations opened last week by the Special Team of Prosecutors Against Corruption of Power (Eficcop) and the Investigation Division of Highly Complex Crimes (Diviac) of the National Police (PNP).

For this reason, he maintained that he is the victim of a “slanderous accusation of being the leader of a criminal organization” and that throughout his career he has accepted “the criticism,” but he “always rejects the lies.”

“There is no criminal organization, nor do I lead a criminal organization; On the contrary, I have fought against the political use of the fiscal function,” he remarked.

(Read also: Attorney General of Peru denounces President Boluarte for deaths in protests)

The attorney general said thatThe investigation was spread “when it emerged that he would present a constitutional complaint that would involve the current president of the Council of Ministers,” Alberto Otárola, for the dozens of deaths that occurred during the demonstrations that took place between last December and March.

“There is not only political revenge, but an immediate political goal of removing me from the justice system,” He assured before describing the investigations as a “media show”, which he considered to be “the clearest expression of the politicization of the fiscal and police function.”

The Attorney General of Peru, Patricia Benavides, in her summons to the Oversight Commission of the Peruvian Congress.

Benavides defined herself “as a prosecutor who defended the rule of law and together with millions of Peruvians fought to save our democracy,” after which she added that she is the victim of “a montage.”

When referring to some chat conversations, which led to the arrest of his main advisor, Jaime Villanueva, for alleged illicit coordination with legislators, He maintained that these have been “manifestly manipulated” and “do not record any criminal act.”

(Also: Attorney General of Peru formalizes the dismissal of the head of the special team that investigates her)

“What has been started is a media campaign against me,” he reiterated before describing prosecutor Marita Barreto, the head of Eficcop when the investigation was opened, as an “incompetent prosecutor” and whom he dismissed after hearing about the process.

The alleged corrupt network is accused of “illegally influencing decisions of congressmen” for the dismissal of the heads of the National Board of Justice (the highest governing body of the judiciary), the appointment of the current ombudsman, Josúe Gutiérrez, and the disqualification of the former attorney general Zoraida Ávalos.

Prosecutor of the nation, Patricia Benavides, on Marita Barreto: Today, before you, I make a mea culpa for having trusted a coordinator who had succumbed to the appetite for power. I denounce a setup, a political motivation. pic.twitter.com/zu1LpiO2mD — BUXTREP (@buxtrep) December 5, 2023

The investigation is barely known, Benavides assured that it was “a clumsy act” to try to block the investigations that continue against the highest representatives of the government. and presented a constitutional complaint in Congress for the crime of qualified homicide against President Dina Boluarte; the Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, and other high authorities.

(Keep reading: One year after the rise of Dina Boluarte, Peru still has not found its north)

After that announcement, Boluarte indicated that this decision by the prosecutor was a “despicable political maneuver” with which he intended to “distract the attention” of the public from the investigations against him.

This Tuesday, The newspaper El Comercio revealed that the advisor Villanueva, who is detained, “recognized the captures of the chats he had with the congressmen with whom, he indicated, he coordinated by order of the Attorney General, Patricia Benavides” to achieve the disqualification of Ávalos, the election of Gutiérrez and the removal of the members of the JNJ.

EFE