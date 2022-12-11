The Vice President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili has been arrested and charged with charges of belonging to a criminal organization, corruption and money laundering in the framework of the investigation into alleged Qatari bribery of people who could influence decision-making in the Eurocámara, as reported by judicial sources to the Belgian newspaper ‘L’Echo’ this Sunday.

Vice President Kaili, who was removed late yesterday from her duties in the European Parliament although she maintains the position, is one of the four people who, according to the official statement sent by the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office collected by the aforementioned newspaper , have gone to court this morning on suspicion of “belonging to a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption.” Two other people who were arrested last Friday have been released.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office also confirms that last night the home of a second MEP related to a plot organized by which “third parties with political and/or strategic positions within the European Parliament received large sums of money” was searched. or they were offered large gifts to influence the decisions of the Eurochamber ». Although the judicial body has not reported the name of this person, the newspaper ‘Le Soir’ indicates him as the MEP of the Socialists and Democrats group Marc Tarabella, citing sources from the police investigation.

In defense of Qatar



Tarabella, 59, and who at the moment “is not deprived of liberty”, according to the same sources, is vice-president of the delegation for relations with the Arabian Peninsula in the European Parliament and substitute in the delegation for relations with China, according to his profile on the institutional website of the European Parliament.

It should be noted that Tarabella, in an appearance before the European Parliament on November 21, regretted the “unilaterally negative” speech against the Qatari authorities in the field of labor rights after the deaths of numerous workers during the construction of the World Cup stadiums. Football that is being held now.