In a Roman café, a man shot and killed three women. (Iconic image) © Johannes Neudecker/dpa/picture alliance

During a meeting of apartment owners, a man pulled out a gun and started shooting. The background to the fact is said to have been a dispute in a multi-party house.

ROME – In Italy, a man caused a bloodbath on Sunday morning. Like the Italian newspaper La Republica reported, the 57-year-old shot himself in Rome in a café in the Fidenae district, where a meeting of apartment owners of an apartment building was taking place. He killed three women. He injured three other people so badly that they had to be hospitalized.

Bloodbath in Italy with three dead: Suspects have already made verbal threats in the past

The suspect apparently took part in the meeting himself as a homeowner. It should have suddenly come to a dispute between him and the three fatalities. He then drew a pistol and opened fire.

“The man was known to everyone, he was a member of the homeowners’ association and has verbally threatened all of us in the past,” said a woman present at the gathering La Republica. “He shot the community board.” Eventually, the gun jammed and he was held down by some members, who also unlocked the door. She saved herself under a table and then crawled out of the room.

Bloodbath in Rome with three dead: Those present prevented worse

The man was immobilized by others present until the police came and arrested him. The newspaper La Stampa writes that the man reported on conspiracies against him in a blog entitled “Welcome to Hell”.

Several crimes have rocked the Italian capital in recent weeks. In mid-November, three prostitutes, two Chinese and one Colombian, were killed in Rome. The background to the crime is still unclear, but a suspect has now been arrested. Shortly thereafter, investigators arrested a couple who are said to have abused their own daughter.