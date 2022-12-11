The Libyan citizen accused of having manufactured the bomb that on December 21, 1988 detonated Pan Am flight 103 in the skies over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people, is in the custody of the American authorities. This was reported by the BBC, recalling that the American authorities had indicted Abu Agila Masud two years ago, wanted since then.

Last month it was reported that Masud had been kidnapped by a militia in Libya, news that fueled rumors of his surrender to American authorities. Another Libyan citizen, Abdul Basset al Megrahi, was convicted of the Lockerbie attack, sentenced to life imprisonment by a Scottish court set up in The Hague, but released in 2009 because of cancer and sent back to Libya, where he died in 2012 .