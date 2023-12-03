Diabetes mellitus occurs not only in humans, but also in animals. Daria Golovko, a veterinary endocrinologist at the Vet Union clinic, told Izvestia on December 3 what its causes are, what animals it occurs in and how to suspect it.

“Diabetes mellitus in animals is manifested by a steady increase in blood glucose levels, occurs as a result of an absolute or relative lack of insulin and leads to disturbances in protein, fat and carbohydrate metabolism. Among pets, diabetes mellitus occurs in dogs, cats, ferrets, rodents, rabbits, reptiles and birds. In dogs, the disease occurs more often over the age of five years, usually in unspayed females, especially if they are overweight. Among cats, the disease is more common in males over seven years of age; excess weight is a risk factor. Diabetes occurs in all breeds and in mixed breeds of dogs and cats,” she said.

The main symptoms, according to the expert, can be noticed when the animal begins to drink a lot, go to the toilet often, eat, but at the same time lose weight. Owners often note that the urine becomes sticky. There may also be a decrease in activity, lethargy, and deterioration in the quality of the coat. Dogs often show signs of diabetic cataracts – vision deteriorates and eyes become cloudy.

“In humans, diabetes mellitus is classified into type 1, type 2 and other types, and similarly in cats and dogs. At the same time, type 1 diabetes is more common in dogs, when the beta cells of the islets of Langerhans in the pancreas are destroyed and insulin ceases to be produced. In addition, in dogs, diabetes mellitus can occur after the end of estrus, after the use of corticosteroids, along with other endocrine diseases, during overfeeding, especially high-carbohydrate foods, with chronic pancreatitis or during pregnancy,” noted Daria Golovko.

Type 2 diabetes is more common in cats, when insulin resistance occurs due to decreased sensitivity of tissues to insulin. The main reasons are excess weight, inactivity, and the use of sex hormones to control the sexual cycle, the doctor explained.

“For the prevention of diabetes, proper feeding of pets and regular physical activity are very important. Excess weight and inactivity are factors in the development of diabetes. In addition, an excess of easily digestible carbohydrates in the diet and overfeeding also leads to increased production of insulin, which means it can lead to depletion of the pancreas and in the future to the development of diabetes,” she added.

With timely treatment, diabetes mellitus is controlled through regular administration of insulin, and the animal, like a person with diabetes, can lead a full life, the veterinarian concluded.

