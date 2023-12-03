Date 5 of group A of the League’s semi-final home runs was played, which was marked by several sporting and non-sporting episodes.

As sports events of the date, the defeat of the Sports Tolima who lost at home 0-1 against Águilas and wasted their chance to qualify early for the League final.

In addition, Junior achieved a great victory during his visit to Deportivo Caliwhich allows him to reach the final date of the home run alive, which will be Wednesday, December 6.

The highlight of the day was in Palmaseca, where the match between Cali and Junior It was interrupted by bad behavior from the local fans. There was an invasion of the field, objects were thrown at the referees, so the game was suspended.

The match was ended due to lack of guarantees. Pending the official announcement, the match ends with Junior’s victory 0-3 on the table due to suspension.

As things stand, this is how the standings look:

Positions table

Teams Points and difference

1.Tolima 12 (+9)

2.Junior 10 (+6)

3.Eagles 5 (-5)

4.Cali 1 (-10)

For the final date Tolima and Junior depend on themselves. Tolima needs to tie or win to be a finalist. Junior only needs to win. Águilas and Cali are eliminated.

