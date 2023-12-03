You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Junior and Tolima.
Junior and Tolima.
The final day will be played next Wednesday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Date 5 of group A of the League’s semi-final home runs was played, which was marked by several sporting and non-sporting episodes.
As sports events of the date, the defeat of the Sports Tolima who lost at home 0-1 against Águilas and wasted their chance to qualify early for the League final.
In addition, Junior achieved a great victory during his visit to Deportivo Caliwhich allows him to reach the final date of the home run alive, which will be Wednesday, December 6.
The highlight of the day was in Palmaseca, where the match between Cali and Junior It was interrupted by bad behavior from the local fans. There was an invasion of the field, objects were thrown at the referees, so the game was suspended.
The match was ended due to lack of guarantees. Pending the official announcement, the match ends with Junior’s victory 0-3 on the table due to suspension.
As things stand, this is how the standings look:
Positions table
Teams Points and difference
1.Tolima 12 (+9)
2.Junior 10 (+6)
3.Eagles 5 (-5)
4.Cali 1 (-10)
For the final date Tolima and Junior depend on themselves. Tolima needs to tie or win to be a finalist. Junior only needs to win. Águilas and Cali are eliminated.
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Group #standings #accounts #open #final #date