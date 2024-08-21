After weeks of rumors and uncertain news, the announcement that many of us were waiting for has arrived. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They decided to divorce and filed the papers in court. The decision comes on their second anniversary.

The super couple

Here’s what the two super celebrities had to say.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Divorcing: Announcement Comes on Anniversary

Until a few days ago there was talk of a crisis wedding which featured American superstars Jennifer Lopez and Ben AffleckThe two have had a beautiful on-again, off-again love story, but something has changed lately.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

They always seemed distant and didn’t even support each other on social media anymore. All this after only two years of marriage, a time in which a couple should still be in love and getting along. The rumors of this crisis have been confirmed as Jennifer and Ben have decided to divorce.

The two have known each other since the early 2000s, when they began collaborating on some films. They then decided to get married in 2004 but they called it off because they couldn’t handle the media presence.

Divorce papers filed

As mentioned before, the couple’s crisis had been going on for a long time, but it seems that the two did everything they could to save their relationship and their marriage. Unfortunately, this time they were unable to heal that sense of rupture who has taken over their history.

Ben and Jennifer

After many rumours, it has been announced as J-Lo and Ben have filed the divorce papers with the Los Angeles Courthouse. It also seems that the document does not mention prenuptial agreements or even external causes that would have favored the end of this sacred bond.

So there is no talk of betrayals or disrespect, but much more simply the two have understood that they no longer love each other, deciding to go their separate ways. Surely the fans will not take this news very well, but we can always talk about happy ending.