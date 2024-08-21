4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From Third Floor

Tragedy in Bologna where last Monday a 4-year-old girl, Fatiha, died after falling from the third floor of the apartment where she lived with her parents, in via della Campagna 22.

At the time of the accident, the little girl was at home with her mother and her little sister of a few months. It was her mother who was the first to rush to the street in desperation.

“She was holding her tightly and screaming in despair, holding the lifeless little girl on one shoulder,” some witnesses said. The little girl was resuscitated by the 118 emergency workers who rushed to the scene but died shortly after in the hospital where she had arrived already in desperate conditions.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating for manslaughter, it was a tragic accident. The mother, who was in another room with her other daughter at the time of the fall, reportedly said that Fatiha might have leaned out to try to touch the rain, losing her balance.