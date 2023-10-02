Caracas (AFP) – The Venezuelan opposition on Monday refused to use the automated system of the National Electoral Council (CNE) in its primaries on October 22, which will define a rival to President Nicolás Maduro for the 2024 elections, although it requested logistical support.

The decision came after a proposal from the CNE to provide technical assistance, which contemplated postponing the voting date for almost a month.

“The use of the automated voting system” would have “been useful”, but “the primary election that we are conducting is already in its final phase, with a schedule close to culminating with the holding of the election on October 22, 2023” , said in a statement the commission that organizes the process, which will be carried out manually.

Last June, the opposition had ruled out having the support of the CNE after the full resignation of the organization’s previous board of directors, which was then denounced as “a maneuver” against its internal votes.

The support of the electoral body was reconsidered after the appointment in August of new authorities, headed by former comptroller Elvis Amoroso, who proposed last Thursday to provide technical support and that the elections be held on November 19.

After consultations between candidates and political parties, the National Primary Commission rejected the offer.

However, it requested support from the CNE to have “official voting centers”, facilitate communication with all security and public order organizations, help in the transfer of electoral material and in the necessary procedures for the entry of foreign press and observers. international.

The main candidates in the primaries, former representative María Corina Machado, who leads the polls, and two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, are disqualified from holding public office due to the imposition of administrative sanctions rejected by the United States and the European Union.

Freddy Superlano, who replaced Juan Guaidó as candidate after the elimination of the symbolic “interim government” headed by this leader, is also the target of disqualification.

Maduro will aspire to a third six-year term in 2024.