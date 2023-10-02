At 43 years old, actress Alexandra Jiménez has no problem admitting that she is “privileged.” The one from Zaragoza became known to the general public as África Sanz in the television series ‘Los Serrano’ and since then she has not stopped chaining jobs, whether in film or television, in which a fantastic performance always stands out, which It adapts to all types of papers. In ‘La ternura’, the film by Vicente Villanueva based on the play Alfredo Sanzol that premiered last Friday in the cinema, she plays Princess Rubí, daughter of a somewhat magical queen who hates men because they have always conditioned her. his life. Convinced that her two daughters should not go through this, she travels to a desert island with them, without knowing that a father lives there with her two children and at the same starting point.

-What caught you about ‘Tenderness’?

-Well, Vicente Villanueva had spoken to me years ago about the project, which was a film that he already had in his hands and he kept me informed about how everything was progressing. I always thought it was a wonderful idea because I love the play. I went to see it at La Abadía in its day and a colleague that I admire is Eva Trancón, who played Princess Rubí, and it is something that remained very engraved in my memory, so the idea of ​​taking it to the cinema made me It seemed wonderful, and that she would like to tell me, well, I won’t even tell you. And that was the beginning.

-It is an adaptation that does not completely lose those theater codes: few settings, few characters. Is it very different from shooting any movie? Is it like doing theater?

-It looks like it and it doesn’t. It is similar in the sense that the structure, the text, the essence, the style have been greatly respected. At no time is it intended to camouflage that it is a play, since it is. It is about making films respecting those theatrical codes and at the same time adding other cinematographic ones, but I believe that the assembly, the mixture is very well done, in a very harmonious and very proportionate way. And there was work, more exhaustive than other times, in which the rehearsal process was very intense. We already had the text burned into our minds before starting the first day of rehearsals so that we could then understand the choreography, which he explained to us with maps, with dolls, dancing around the map, clearly explaining to us what the movements were like, what kind of there were going to be shots in each sequence. Then also, the week we arrived in the Canary Islands, we rehearsed all those movements with the technical team. I mean that it was almost like a theater company transferred to a film set, where I then had to compose the puzzle of the film, but with that essence of theater.

-It also has a magical story-like component. How do you prepare for a character like this, where you look less for realism and naturalness and more for playing? I don’t know if one has to remove much shame.

-As a person, in my daily life, I do have shyness and I don’t like to attract attention, but then, on the other hand, my work is what it is. I am an actress and I like to dress up and tell stories and go crazy and play whatever is proposed to me. I have that quite curious duality there. This type of work also invites you to let go of any type of prejudice and play at 200%. And to everything that is asked of you you have to enter without overanalyzing and without judging, but betting as if you were five years old and were in the schoolyard playing what is proposed to you because I think that if not from there, this story it stops working. It is a story with a lot of naivety, it is a fantasy story, you have to enter into certain conventions and you have to play without any type of judgment, leaving them completely out of it. And at the same time, stay very connected with what the character feels and says because beyond the form, the substance has to go through that form and remain connected to the truth. You have to be as authentic as if you are doing pure realism.

-The film deals with a very common topic, which is the war of the sexes. How would you define it?

-I don’t think it’s about the war of the sexes. I think this movie is about the fear of being hurt. The fear of a mother and a father that their children will be hurt. They try to protect them from something that is inevitable, which is ultimately going out into the world and facing life and daring to love in this case. For me it is a story about the value of loving, regardless of the pain that this may cause, rather than a war of the sexes.

-But that component is also there, you can’t deny it to me.

-Well, because it is the premise that both Queen Esmeralda and the Brown woodcutter have to protect themselves from pain and suffering.

-And the eldest son of the Brown woodcutter.

-Of course, because he has learned all those lessons that he has heard from his father as if they were a mantra. But the beautiful thing is also to see how both the sons of the woodcutter and the daughters of the queen in the end have an instinct that they can barely retain, because it is stronger than them and that they need to go out into the world and experience all that and fall in love and gamble and risk and get hurt or not. But what the text is talking about is that in the end it is inevitable to free yourself and take risks and live.

-He hasn’t stopped working in all these years. Does she feel privileged?

-Yes, of course I feel privileged, I am.

-And at some point does the fear of the blank year end?

-No, I think that is always there, uncertainty is always hovering over us. But come on, in the reality of an actor or an actress and in the reality of anyone, right? We can never take anything for granted, no matter what we do. The thing is that it is true that when you dedicate yourself to something like this world of acting, it is something that you have very much in mind from the beginning (laughs). But in reality none of us escape that uncertainty. I have come to the conclusion that it does not matter what profession you have.

-I guess stopping must also be scary.

-Of course, yes, because you never know. If suddenly three things coincide and of those three things you have to choose one and then maybe none of them coincide and there is simply nothing. Well, you’re going a little bit on the fly. You can’t plan anything, you can’t make plans. You just have to be living in the day with what is there and playing the best way you can. But hey, that also trains you for other aspects of your life, being more present and understanding that everything is very changeable and very volatile and that in life you can’t take anything for granted.

-How do you handle the issue of criticism? Do you search a lot?

-No, not much. The truth is that I have a fantastic filter with my sister, she always sends nice and positive things (laughs). I try not to investigate too much. I care about the feedback I receive from the street, which I think is a pretty good measure of knowing if something is connecting to a greater or lesser extent with people. And the criticism, well, you take it for granted that whoever likes what you’ve done and as long as it scares them. But of course, that is natural and part of everyone’s life and reality.

-You who have been in two fairly long-running series, Los Serrano and La pecera de Eva, did you ever feel trapped in those characters or do you have good memories of them?

-I have very good memories. They were very different experiences, in very different working conditions, but I think that the two productions gave me a lot and also marked me a lot.

-We have been in controversy for several weeks over Évole’s documentary about Josú Tornera. Then other platforms like Disney censor some fragments of movies like ‘1, 2, 3 Splash’ because they show an ass. What do you think of this time of cancellations and cultural wars?

-I try to stay as far away as I can because it seems to me that we are reaching somewhat worrying levels of distortion. There is also a need, which I don’t really know where it comes from, to look for controversies everywhere. If there are few, we try to feed in some corner that there is an important one that occupies us for two or three days or perhaps a week, as if our lives depended on it, and then forget it completely because deep down it had nothing to do with us. . I don’t quite understand what is happening to us, but I do worry about the lack of freedom.

-Do you think there is a lack of freedom?

-Yes, I think there is an increasing lack of freedom. We are increasingly conditioned by extreme judgments that respond to somewhat worrying emotions, in my view.

-After the pandemic it seemed that cinema was not going to recover, but surprisingly this year it is turning out spectacular. Do you think there is hope for the big screen?

-I hope so, I want to believe so. I think that the experience that the big screen gives you is not comparable to any other type of experience. For me it is like reading digitally or on paper. There is a part of the concentration that is lost when you watch a movie at home or when you read a book on the e-book. For me, that ceremony and concentration that is implicit in the act of going to the movies or reading a good book is not comparable to anything. That we want to take it on ourselves? Well, it is a regrettable fact, but I think we have to fight for it not to be like that, because it truly affects us in something much more positive and is good for everyone. Let’s hope that common sense prevails and movies continue to be released in theaters. And let’s continue going to bookstores to buy books.

-With the emergence of the platforms, everyone rushed to blur the windows of exploitation, but it seems that the platforms are not at their best now either.

-Of course, but because in the end we are consuming in such a ferocious and bulimic way that nothing lasts too long. Everything ends too soon because we devour it. It is impossible for that to last over time and then we need a new model to devour it and reinvent another one and devour it again.