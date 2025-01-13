The Venezuelan diaspora, who saw between anger and disappointment how Edmundo González could not assume the presidency on Friday, believes that the intervention of the Army is the solution to the crisis



01/13/2025



Updated at 2:26 p.m.





«María Corina is the new liberator of Venezuela. She does what she can and is risking her life, day by day. She always instills hope, but the solution is armed. “A dictatorship does not come out with negotiations or elections.” This is how forceful it appears









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only