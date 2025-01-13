Beyond the bulky result in favor of Barça 2-5, the final of the Spanish Super Cup between the Blaugrana and Real Madrid left a series of interesting data that encompasses different moments in the history of the culé club, which reigns in the competition with 15 titles. The great protagonist of the group led by Hansi Flick was Lamine Yamal, who led the way in achieving the reaction to Mbappé’s initial goal.

1. Lamine Yamal, the youngest to win the trophy

The young winger broke a record for precocity at 17 years and 183 days by becoming the youngest player to win the Spanish Super Cup, leaving behind Aitor ‘Txiki’ Begiristain, who in December 1982 won with Real Sociedad at 18 years and 138 days.

2. One more in the list of Blaugrana scoring milestones in the classics

In relation to the result, Barça scored five or more goals in a classic for the fourteenth time. Furthermore, the culé team scored three goals before half-time against their eternal rival for the first time since the historic 2-6 draw on May 2, 2009 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

3. Prominence for the entire trident

For the second time this season, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha scored for the first time in the same match. The first time it happened in the current season was none other than the 4-0 league match in the first round at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Hansi Flick, during the Super Cup classic. Pedro Nunes / Reuters

4. Flick, eighth Barça coach to win his first two classics

The interesting data from the Super Cup classic did not remain only on the playing field. Hansi Flick became the eighth culé coach to end his first two games against Real Madrid with victory. With his first title as a Barça player, the German coach joins a list made up of Jack Domby (1926), Kubala (1962), Olsen (1965), Menotti (1983), Terry Venables (1984), Guardiola (2009) and Gerardo Martino (2014). The one from Santpedor won his first three classics.