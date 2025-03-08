The PSOE demands the cessation of the Extremadura counselor of Agriculture: “He granted herself to the dryland and has an illegal well”

“You have to leave.” The PSOE of Extremadura has once again demanded the resignation or cessation of the Minister of Agriculture, Mercedes Morán, for “convening and resolving a help to the dry land for itself, and, in addition, having an illegal well in the heart of the land of Barros.”

The socialist spokeswoman, Isabel Gil Rosiña, has referred to the data revealed by eldiario.es Extremadura On the aid to the dry land vineyard that Morán created in 2024 and that benefited a plot of his property and that, according to her, her brother explodes. This land has an irrigation system that is not legal, so a subsidy reimbursement process has now opened, which also leads the Minister of Agriculture itself.

In addition, water use does not have permissions and affects the groundwater mass of land of Barros, which has been declared at risk due to its overexploitation for a decade. Morán must close the well, since it cannot be legalized, while the Hydrographic Confederation of the Guadiana investigates the “signs” of violation of the Water Law, so the counselor in the government of María Guardiola could face a fine of up to 10,000 euros.

“It is no joke, politicians are required responsibility and public exemplarity, and if it is a government position with more reason,” Gil Rosiña insisted, so she has demanded that the PP leader “leave, how it will not go if it develops an illegal activity.

In this sense, the PSOE has claimed that, if Morán does not present the resignation, the president of the Board of Extremadura, María Guardiola, “has to cease it because it cannot remain a minute more” in office.

The socialist spokeswoman has gone further and has said that it is not just “lack of transparency or exemplarity, is that at the same time her government has decided to put in a drawer the land of Barros, the greatest transformation into irrigation of Extremadura.” This newspaper already said that the Minister of Agriculture did not want her plot to be integrated into the irrigation megaproject, although she has an illegal well. However, its land is affected by the expropriations carried out to build the infrastructure, which devalues ​​its own lands.

Now, after leaving without funds and the project, the Board tries to reach a new agreement with the irrigation community. From getting ahead, the regable surface will be reduced considerably.