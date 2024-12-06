The Vatican admits that it has a dossier on the ‘Orlandi case’ prepared by Benedict XVI’s former secretary

Rome lied. Yes, there is a dossier on the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi. However, the Vatican denied for years the existence of any report on the event that occurred in June 1983. An unsolved case that has its roots in the darkest plots of Vatican intrigue and power and that could now experience a new chapter. . Because? Because, finally, a Vatican official has admitted the existence of an internal document about the young woman, and the involvement of certain figures over the years. And not just any official.

New twist to the ‘Orlandi case’: the Vatican resurrects the hypothesis of an abusive family member

This is the Vatican prosecutor, Alessandro Didi, charged by the Pope himself to clarify, as far as possible, the multiple blind spots in the case. The investigation includes the question that, 41 years later, the brother of the missing woman, Pietro Orlandi, still asks: Where is Emanuela?

Didi, who did not want to give many details, did insist that the report does not provide much new, but rather is limited to collecting everything known. However, Italian media have revealed that none other than Benedict XVI’s former personal secretary (and today nuncio in the Baltic, after being expelled from the Vatican by Francis), Georg Gänswein, would be behind its writing.

Who has preserved this file until now, given that on several occasions, in the aforementioned years, the Vatican authorities publicly reported that no file existed and that Emanuela Orlandi’s was ‘a closed case’? Laura Sgro

— Orlandi family lawyer

Among those familiar with the case would also be the historic head of Papal Security, Domenico Gianni, who weeks ago, during his appearance at the commission on the case sponsored by the Italian parliament, also confirmed the existence of the report, although he defined it as a “historical reconstruction” of the case.

However, for the Orlandi family’s lawyer, Laura Sgro, it is especially serious that “the Vatican recognizes that it has carried out activities related to the kidnapping of Emanuela Orlandi that it has never shared with the family or with the Rome Prosecutor’s Office.” which, in his opinion, would represent a clear case of obstruction of justice. Much more serious when, since 2012, all documentation related to the case was requested from Rome, and the Vatican denied the existence of any dossier. Now, with the case closed in the civil sphere, he regrets the lack of “loyal collaboration” on the part of the Holy See.

Ask for the document “urgently”

Sgro added that the family requested again in 2017 a copy of said file, the existence of which they knew through Benedict XVI’s former butler, Paolo Gabriele, convicted of the ‘Vatileaks case’. “Who has kept this file until now, given that on several occasions, in the aforementioned years, the Vatican authorities publicly reported that no file existed and that Emanuela Orlandi’s was ‘a closed case’?” the lawyer asked. , who urged the Rome Prosecutor’s Office and the Parliamentary Investigation Commission to “urgently request” said file, which also includes, among others, the protagonists of ‘Vatileaks II’: the Italian Francesca Chaouqui and the Spanish priest Lucio Ángel Vallejo Balda, both convicted by the Vatican Justice in the case of leaking confidential documents, and who had to testify this year before the parliamentary commission.

In an interview with Il MessageroChaouqui revealed how on one occasion, “five pages came out of a (Vatican) safe, a list of expenses that the Holy See would have faced to manage” the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi. Her brother, Pietro, is convinced that “those documents contain more things” about his sister, but the Vatican assures that these documents do not exist. Nor was anything found in the excavations in the Teutonic cemetery, where a false (or falsified) clue claimed that the body of the missing woman was found.

“The Vatican does not know where Emanuela Orlandi is,” Chaouqi emphatically stressed, who maintains the theory that Emanuela did not die instantly, but rather was kidnapped and taken to London, although he does not endorse the theories that link the disappearance of the young man with the mafia or with the Banco Ambrosiano scandal. Meanwhile, the family continues to demand answers. And Emanuela Orlandi, or her corpse, continue not to appear. At least a dossier has appeared in the Vatican whose contents, despite everything, continue to be kept secret.

Sex, mafia and corruption: the hidden keys to the ‘Orlandi case’ that marked the last three papacies



All information in www.religiondigital.org