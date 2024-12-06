the book The Eras Tour Bookwhich takes a tour of the singer Taylor Swift’s last tour through more than 500 photographs, has sold 814,000 copies in just two days in the United States, according to the firm Circana Bookscan.

The work went on sale during Black Friday, last November 29and only with the sales level of that day and that of Saturday the 30th has it been crowned as the second best-selling adult nonfiction work in Circana historyonly behind Barack Obama’s autobiography A Promised Land.

However, the firm points out a “key difference” between both books: the Swift one is only available in the Target bookstorewhile Obama’s went on sale in all major bookstores.

‘The Eras Tour Book’. Anadolu/Getty Images

What has been overcome The Eras Tour Bookwhich costs $39.99, are the figures from Prince Harry’s book, Sparethat sold 620,600 copies in its first week.

The signature further indicates that No other book has sold so many copies in its first week. so far this year, which makes it the work with the best commercial start of 2024.

The Eras Tour Book It is hardcover, it contains 256 pages and is self-published by the artist under the Taylor Swift Publications label.

In recent days, many swifties They have criticized on social networks that The book contains spelling and grammatical errors and blurry imagessomething that does not seem to have affected its sales.





The book, which according to The Wall Street Journal It had a first circulation of 2 million copies, it is the latest reflection of Swift’s great success, who has raised billions of dollars with her tour. In fact, only the movie tour It earned more than $126 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

In addition, this year the artist also won the Grammy Award for Best Album of the Year for her album Midnights and now he is competing again for the golden gramophone with his project The Tortured Poets Department.