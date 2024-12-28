The Generalitat Valenciana has published a new protocol for “immediate” support, advice and support for the staff of educational centers in the face of the increase every year in attacks who suffer.

The objective, explained by the Ministry of Education, is to reinforce their figure after recording 745 physical attacks on teachers in 2023 only in the Valencian Community, compared to the 203 incidents registered five years ago on the platform ‘Plan for the prevention of violence and promotion of coexistence’ (PREVI).

Furthermore, in the case of insults and threats to teachers, from the 246 in 2018 it has been increased to 739 corresponding to the last year. In that sense, verbal attacks have quadrupled.

“The trend evolves upward year after year, which means that one in every six cases registered in PREVI is related to attacks against the personnel of the centers,” they point out from Education. The Valencian Community is not an isolated case, since these data are increasing throughout Spain.









In a statement, the general director of Educational Innovation and Inclusion, Xaro Escrig, has indicated that the new protocol “aims to guarantee the safety and well-being of all staff who provide their services in educational centers” and has highlighted the ” importance” of the work of personnel working in the educational sector.

Legal and psychological assistance

“Teachers must be role models for students, which is why we must guarantee that they have the necessary support to carry out their duties in a safe and respectful environment,” he stressed.

This action protocol “guarantees the legal and psychological assistance “necessary” for those attacked. Furthermore, it establishes coordination between the different agents involved in an event of this type.

Consensus with the unions and health and safety committees, it is aimed at teaching staff, non-teaching educational care staff and administration and service staff of teaching centers supported by non-university public funds in the Valencian Community. It will also apply to the rest of the personnel who provide services in educational centers if they maintain an employment or official relationship with the Generalitat.