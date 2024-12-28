Sofia Suescun is living one of the most complicated moments of your life after cutting off all types of relationships and putting distance with his mother, Maite Galdeanowith whom he had a big argument.

Despite the surprising union that mother and daughter had, it was in the summer when the former contestant of Survivors decided keep moving forward in your life aloneor at least, accompanied by Kiko Jimenezwith whom he has been in a relationship for six years.

After living together all her life, something that made it impossible for Kiko to live with her partner and then neighbor, Maite finally left the winner’s address of Big Brother.

The first weeks after the big fight that broke the relationship between mother and daughter, Maite decided to live in an apartment she owned in La Manga del Mar Menor. Although he seemed to enjoy his new residence on his social networks, shortly after returned to Pamplona to settle in his brother’s house, where he is close to his mother and has reconciled with the life he had before entering to compete in Big Brother 16.

Although for Maite it seems to be a very happy time, Sofía has taken her mother’s stay in her homeland as a an “emotional blackmail” by bragging about the care and affection he has for his grandmother.

Maite Galdeano would return to Madrid

Although the Navarrese speaks wonders about her life in Pamplona, ​​she has expressed her desire to return to Madrid and buy, according to José Antonio León, a piece of land near his daughter Sofía’s house with the money he would earn by selling his apartment on the beach.

Sofía has reacted firmly to these rumors: “It’s the same thing. She wants to do what I have done, look for land and build a house. She doesn’t even know what she’s getting into,” she says. “It is clear that she is free to live where she wants. How do you determine a person who wants to live next to you to cross paths with you when taking the dogs out? It seems like I’m saying it, but logic leads me to that can turn into harassment“he added.

Many of the decisions that the Navarrese woman has made, as she has expressed on multiple occasions, have been to “protect” Sofía from Kiko, whom she did not seem to trust too much. However, the Navarrese has been clear: “We are back to the same thing. I’m not a girl. I am almost 30 years old and I have made myself and I have taken the right path,” she said.