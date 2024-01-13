Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/14/2024 – 0:13

This Saturday's 16 games (13) defined the remaining clashes in the third phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. Highlight the classification of Flamengo, who defeated Náutico 1-0 at the José Liberatti Stadium, in Osasco (SP). Striker Weliton, after a great save from goalkeeper Léo, scored the winning goal in the 45th minute of the opening stage.

After the first phase, the red and black group in Copinha “lost” 12 players and coach Mário Jorge, who returned to Rio de Janeiro to compete in the Campeonato Carioca with the professional team. The main names of the adult squad will be in pre-season in the United States in the second half of January and the base boys will take to the field at the State Championships. Only 17 athletes are available for the under-20 tournament, led by Raphael Bahia, Mário Jorge's assistant.

Related news: END OF THE GAME AT COPINHA!!! ⚫️ You #GarotosDoNinho they beat Náutico-PE 1-0, and qualify for the 3rd phase of the competition! Weliton scored the winning goal in the first stage! Mengão meets São José-RS again in the next phase. : Nayra Halm / Game photo# VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/2MPVEzPWzB — Flamengo (@Flamengo) January 14, 2024

Flamengo's next opponent, who is looking for their fifth title in the competition, will be São José-RS, whom the Cariocas faced in the first phase and won 2-1. The team from Rio Grande do Sul beat XV de Piracicaba on penalties, 6-1. 5, after a 1-1 draw in normal time, at the Senador José Ermírio de Moraes Stadium, in Alumínio (SP).

Flamengo is the only carioca still alive in Copinha. After Fluminense and Botafogo were eliminated last Friday (12), Vasco and Madureira said goodbye this Saturday. Cruzmaltino was beaten 4-1 by Vitória, at Ninho do Corvo, in Guarulhos (SP). The Bahians will face Ibrachina-SP, who hosted Macapá at the Ibrachina Arena, in São Paulo, and won 4-0. The clubs faced each other in the group stage and did not come from scratch.

Madureira, in turn, succumbed to Cruzeiro. Raposa won 1-0 at Nogueirão, in Mogi das Cruzes (SP). Striker Tévis, with a header, scored the Minas Gerais classification goal, 15 minutes into the second half. In the third phase, the celestial team will face Portuguesa, who beat Nova Mutum-MT 2-0, at the Francisco Marques Figueira Stadium, in Suzano (SP).

! The U20s are guaranteed for the third phase of the Copinha after beating Madureira 1-0. ⚽ Tevis scored our goal Congratulations and let's go for more, Crias!#CriasDaToca | 1-0 | #CruzeiroNaCopinha pic.twitter.com/UBfYBfLXX2 — Cruzeiro (@Cruzeiro) January 14, 2024

Cruzeiro's biggest rival, Atlético-MG did not have the same luck and was defeated by Sfera, from the city of Salto (SP), 1-0, at the Estádio Prefeito Gabriel Marques da Silva, in Santana de Parnaíba (SP). Raio Amado, as the company club whose Copinha squad has an average age of just 16 years old is known, will face Botafogo-SP, who they had already beaten in the first phase, 2-1.

Current two-time champion in the fight

Never in the history of the Copa São Paulo has a team been champion for three consecutive years. Palmeiras kept that dream alive by defeating Sport 3-1 at Arena Barueri. The Pernambuco team took the lead with Marcelo Henrique, following a mistake by goalkeeper Aranha, but suffered a comeback, with fellow attackers Thalys, Luighi and Allan finding the net. In the third phase, Verdão will face Aster-SP, who hosted Oeste at the Ildeu Silvestre do Carmo Stadium, in Itaquaquecetuba (SP), and won 1-0.

Alviverde rival, Santos qualified by scoring 4-0 at EC São Bernardo, at Arena Inamar, in Diadema (SP). Highlight goes to Bolivian striker Enzo Monteiro, who scored two goals. Peixe will face Água Santa, whom they defeated in the group stage 3-0. Before, in the same stadium, Netuno – the nickname of the Diadema team – defeated Juventude, winning 2-1.

Check out this Saturday's results

Botafogo-SP 2×1 Floresta-CE

Atlético-MG 0x1 Sfera-SP

Flamengo 1×0 Nautical

XV de Piracicaba 1×1 São José-RS (5×6 on penalties)

Red Bull Bragantino 0x0 Taubaté (3×4 on penalties)

Cuiabá 0x1 Atlético Guaratinguetá-SP

Aster-SP 1×0 West

Palmeiras 3×1 Sport

Youth 1×2 Água Santa

Santos 4×0 EC São Bernardo

Portuguese 2×0 Nova Mutum-MT

Cruise 1×0 Madureira

Vasco 1×4 Vitória

Ibrachina-SP 4×0 Macapá

Coritiba 1×0 Retrô-PE

Avaí 0x1 Juventus-SP

See the third phase clashes

Athletico-PR x Ponte Preta

Coimbra-MG x Grêmio

Novorizontino x Tiradentes-PI

Ferroviaria x São Paulo

Atlético-GO x Corinthians

Fortaleza x CRB

Ituano x Criciúma

Capital-DF x América-MG

Botafogo-SP x Sfera-SP

Flamengo x São José-RS

Taubaté x Atlético Guaratinguetá-SP

Aster-SP x Palmeiras

Água Santa x Santos

Portuguese x Cruzeiro

Vitória x Ibrachina-SP

Coritiba x Juventus-SP