The Valencian Community is about to reduce the tourist homes legally registered in its territory by 34,000almost a third of the number that appeared in its official record, with the implementation of its new regional regulations for these accommodations.

The General Directorate of Tourism of the Generalitat has announced that The process to remove more than 34,000 homes for tourist use from its registry will begin in Januaryas the essential data of these are not included, in addition to the mandatory documentation required in the new regulations that came into force last summer.

This is Decree Law 9/2024, of August 2, approved by the autonomous Government and which the Valencian president himself baptized it as ‘Montess Law’, after the minister responsible that just A few months later he had to leave office due to the consequences of his statements in the middle of the DANA crisis.. The rule that modifies the regulations governing housing for tourist use gave until the end of the year for this type of housing to provide certain requirements and necessary data, such as the cadastral reference, among others.

With this measure, the Department of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism now without Nuria Montes at the helm It will purify a good part of the registry of tourist homes in the Valencian Community, in which up to 101,205 homes had been registered as of December 18, 2024.

The new Minister of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Marián Cano, recalled that “this registry grew uncontrollably during the eight years of the Government of the Botanicalwith an increase of more than 160% and a registry in which there was no control over those establishments that did not have the essential data and documents, imposed by the 2018 Leisure and Hospitality Law itself, approved by the left-wing tripartite “.

Almost half did not meet the new requirements

In fact, and according to the checks carried out by tourism technicians, 47,159 homes of the more than 100,000 that made up the registry did not have essential and mandatory data and that the new regulations approved in August have now forced a review. Turisme has made “an enormous management effort” in recent months to open several extraordinary procedures and regularize the situation of this housing stock prior to migration.

Thus, more than 1,400 housing management companies for tourist use in the Valencian Community have been contacted, informing them of the situation, and a simplified and exceptional process has been developed to complete the essential data. To this end, 22,000 communications have been sent to homeowners, and an operation has been organized for their management and response to queries. “The result has been that It has been possible to complete the essential data of approximately 12,700 homes for tourist use, 12.5% ​​of those registered“added the counselor.

“The work has been enormous, but at the beginning of the year we will have a clean, reliable registry with which we can work, knowing precisely which real tourist housing park is active.” Cano has also recalled that this type of accommodation will have to renew the license every five years, and that this will have to be requested again in the event of a sale or change of owner, “ending the speculation that occurred by granting this classification for life.

According to the councilor, in response to this regulation “the PSOE and Compromís voted against, as well as against requiring new registered homes to prove that the neighborhood communities had not prohibited their activity, to improve the conditions of habitability and quality of housing.” this subsector or give landlords tools to kick out annoying tenants.

Likewise, Cano has stated that the Consell has already approved the framework agreement with the Valencian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces which will allow “the powers regarding inspection, sanction and collection of tourist homes to be transferred to the municipalities that so require” while, in parallel, inspection has been reinforced by the Valencian Government, with an increase in inspections in 2024.