There are many celebrities who have expressed their opinion on the housing problem in Spain, among them, the chef and jury of MasterChef, Jordi Cruz.

The cook, who has been expressing his passion for the culinary world Since the age of 12, when he began studying at the Hospitality School, he opened up like never before on the podcast Vicky Martin Berrocal.

Jordi Cruz has been working in the kitchen since he was 14 and at 18, he climbed the ranks to become head chef. Shortly after, at 24, he was crowned one of the youngest Spanish chefs in receive your first Michelin star.

In addition, Cruz has been a jury for years MasterChef along with his colleagues and friends Samantha Vallejo-Nágera and Pepe Rodríguez, where they have been able to get to know him a little more. The Catalan also owns his ABaC restaurantwhich has three Michelin Stars.

Housing in Spain

Jordi Cruz has shown his feelings and his past like never before on the designer’s podcast, talking about her childhood and how she achieved the culinary empire for which she is known today as one of the best chefs in the country. But the chef has not only talked about his life, but also wanted to comment on one of the most current and problematic of the Spanish panorama: the dwelling.

Although Cruz believes that the situation “is fatal,” he assures that “when I was 18, things weren’t easy either.” “Maybe they were different, but not easy. I also thought ‘I will never be able to buy a house pretty, an apartment, or anything. It’s going to cost me a lot.’ And look, I have a house,” he says.

Effort, perseverance and work would be three fundamental points for Jordi Cruz: “I have worked like a wretch. I went too far and have achieved more things than I wanted, than I imagined and what I need to be happy.” However, for the chef “this is like a marathon.”

“There is something called personal fulfillment. You can be happy with your job, your family… but why do we come here? To consume natural resources and that’s it? I think it’s to improve yourself, learn and do things well. You know that you will leave a legacy and that can only be achieved by working,” he emphasizes.

However, the jury MasterChef He assures that he has also made mistakes. “I have gained confidence because with mistakes there is incredible learning. Success is built with bricks of failure. I have it very clear. “I was born in a trench, I am made of clay,” she says in the businesswoman’s podcast.