Rodrigo Bentancur He left on a stretcher and after being given oxygen, after a fall during the match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Tottenham midfielder was involved in a corner and hit his head on the ground, after which he remained lying on the field until the medical team arrived to help him.

Rodrigo Bentancur, treated on the grass. Photo:AFP Share

After a few minutes in the hands of doctors, the player received oxygen and, already conscious, was taken off the field on a stretcher.

The match between Leicester and Tottenham was stopped for around ten minutes due to the incident, which ended with the Uruguayan being substituted for Archie Gray.

Video of Bentancur’s coup

Tottenham’s slip-up

English football legend Jamie Vardy returned to the Premier League a year later and caused Tottenham Hotspur’s first defeat (1-1) in one of his most defining performances: goal, energy drink and provocation of the rival.

Vardy, who at 37 decided to stay at Leicester in the Second Division last season and with his twenty goals secured promotion, not only scored the equaliser against Tottenham, but also left the pitch pointing to the Premier League logo and reminding Tottenham that he has won one league title and Spurs, zero.

