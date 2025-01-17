Two people have died at kilometer 63 of the AP-6 highway, in El Espinar (Segovia), where a truck transporting hydrogen peroxide left the road and, after crossing the median, it appears to have collided with another truck and a car, for which has begun to burn, without being able to specify the number of injured.

The operating room 1-1-2 Castilla y León has received several calls at 9:37 p.m. warning of the accident of this truck that was traveling towards Madrid.

Subsequently, the concession company of the AP-6 highway has reported that Two deceased people were found in the truck and that they have activated their emergency plan because it is a vehicle that transports dangerous goods.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has reported that the AP-6 has been cut off near El Espinar, and It is detouring along the N-6 highway, towards A Coruña.

The emergency services have notified the Civil Guard (Traffic) of Segovia, the Segovia Fire Department and the emergency coordination center (CCU) of Health Emergencies – Sacyl, of this accident, from which they have sent a mobile ICU, two basic life support ambulances and Primary Care health personnel from the El Espinar health center.