It took the usual Ciro Immobile, after 105 minutes of suffering, to push Lazio to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, where they will find Milan. Balanced first half. Lazio’s best chance at 12 ‘: Muriqi’s header and Silvestri’s excellent rebound. Udinese responded in the 39th minute, with Marusic saving on Success. At the end of the period, Zaccagni got hurt, who did not return after the interval: to evaluate his injury in view of the match against Atalanta. At the start of the second half, the Friulians were dangerous with Success and Samardzic. Twenty minutes from the end Sarri put Immobile to look for the winning goal and Lazio grew. In the final he had a double chance: Milinkovic’s shot rejected by Silvestri and the next one by Raul Moro blocked by Udogie. At 96 ‘Milinkovic nearly scored the qualifying goal without going through extra time. Udinese did not give up on playing (Arslan’s free-kick deflected against the crossbar), but at the beginning of the extra second the qualifying goal from Immobile arrived, a lob after a splendid throw by Cataldi.