A few hours ago the team of the Eagles of America it was made of the services of the Spanish Jorge Mere, central defender who arrives to reinforce the lower part of the field and who will be occupying the place vacated by Emmanuel Aguilera, who is now part of the Atlas Foxes squad.
Jorge Meré joined the registrations of Diego Valdes, Jonathan Dos Santos Y Alexander Zendejas, although even with these arrivals, those led by coach Santiago Solari need to reinforce another area of the field, which is the lead.
Currently, America has only three forwards: Roger Martinez, Henry Martin Y Federico Vinas. Whether due to injuries or game losses, these elements are not living their best moment and are with the fuse off, so it is necessary for managers and Solari to work at full speed to tie up an attacker.
And it is that everything was closed for the arrival of striker Pablo Solari, however, at the last moment the Colo Colo team did not agree with the economic issue in the negotiation and the signing ended up falling.
On the other hand, and according to the first reports, the issue of the extreme Paul Arriola is that the negotiations continue for his possible signing with those from Coapa, so only the last details are being refined. If it happens, America would be closing the winter transfer market with five contracts to face the Closing Tournament 2022.
