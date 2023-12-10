In the United States, everyone is going crazy over the news shared last week by the renowned auction house Heritage Auctions. In his announcement, he said that had sold a two-dollar bill for US$2,400.

Since then, many began to review the bills they had in their possession with the face of Thomas Jefferson. The important thing was pay attention to a particular detail very easy to spot.

The novelty of the paper auctioned by Heritage Auctions was that it was one from 2003 and had a low serial numberthe one that is located in green in the upper right corner.

Anticipation grew when the auction house’s numismatics expert, Raiden Honaker, suggested people Be on the lookout for low serial numbers on two dollar billsalthough he warned that only 99% would reflect its real value.

In conversation with the North American media WFAA, showed a US$2 bill whose value would amount to US$5,000. His serial number reflects seven zeros and one two, that is, very low, as he himself recommended.

Other characteristics to take into account in the banknotes

On the other hand, he stated that the more dramatic the error found, the better. In that sense, he made another one available in which the serial number and seal were duplicated. The price of this variant would rise to $20,000, the dream of many.

Some two-dollar bills could be worth a lot more

However, the specialist pointed out that the state of the paper is crucial, given that the better the conditions, the greater its value. As in some cases these are bills from ancestors or are kept in boxes full of dust, maintaining them is a challenge.

Finally, Heritage Auctions’ numismatic expert explained that those with a duplicate serial number, for example, must be reprinted. If a star is seen before this identification, it means it was reprinted.